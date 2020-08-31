Pranab Mukherjee Passes Away: Lata Mangeshkar, Shraddha Kapoor & Others Pay Tribute

Mourning the death of Pranab Mukherjee, celebrities like Lata Mangeshkar, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and others paid their tributes to the former President of India. Mukherjee passed away on Monday in an Army hospital, his son Abhijit informed. He was 84. Pranab Mukherjee was the 13th president of India from 2012 to 2017.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear Pranab da Mukherjee passed away. Our former President, a Bharat Ratna and a thorough gentleman. We shared a very warm and cordial relationship. Heartfelt condolences to the family." [sic]

🙏💔 RIP sir .2020 has been an extremely hard year for one and all. We have lost a great leader today. Prayers and strength to the family. pic.twitter.com/KTAIaKlxAM — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 31, 2020

Deepest condolences to the family of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. @CitiznMukherjee RIP. 🙏🏼 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 31, 2020

India loses a great leader.

My condolences to his family, friends and admirers.

🙏#PranabMukherjee pic.twitter.com/wwf2rTifjy — Vineet Kumar Singh (@vineetkumar_s) August 31, 2020

Very sad and pained beyond the words at the loss of finest leader and former President Shri #PranabMukherjee! I was lucky to get an award by his hands.

I offer my sincere condolences to his family and loved ones. #RIP! pic.twitter.com/xXLoTKKNU3 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 31, 2020

Former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday after being put in a coma post a successful brain surgery at Army Hospital (R&R) in New Delhi. The news was confirmed by his son - Abhijit Mukherjee, who thanked the hospital staff and doctors for their efforts. The 84-year-old was hospitalised on August 10 to undergo brain surgery for the removal of a clot and had tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The seven-time parliamentarian had worked as a teacher and journalist before taking a leap into politics. Mukherjee belonged to the Congress party and held several significant portfolios in the Union Cabinet including finance, commerce, external affairs and defence under the Congress regime. A nominee of the Congress-led UPA coalition, Mukherjee was elected to the Rashtrapati Bhavan in 2012 and left the Presidency in 2017. In January 2019, Mukherjee was named for the country’s highest civilian award Bharat Ratna by PM Modi.

