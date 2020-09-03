Aamir Khan's Marathi Teacher Passes Away; Actor Extends Condolences To The Family

On September 3, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan took to his Twitter handle and shared an emotional note to mourn over the demise of his Marathi teacher, Mr Suhas Limaye. In a brief note, Khan extended his gratitude while offering his condolence to his teacher's family. The actor also mentioned that Mr Limaye was one of his best teachers.

The note post of Aamir Khan read, "I am deeply saddened to hear that my Marathi Sir Mr.Suhas Limaye passed away yesterday. Sir, you have been one of my best teachers. I have enjoyed every moment that I spent with you. Your curiosity, and your desire to learn and share, is what made you the fantastic teacher that you have always been. The 4 years we spent together have been most memorable. Every moment that we have spent together is etched in my memory. You taught me not just Marathi, but about so many other things too. Thank You / You Will be sorely missed, Sir. / My heartfelt condolences to the family".

READ | From Aamir Khan To Kajol; Bollywood Actors Who Have Been Conferred With Padma Shri Award

READ | 'Aamir Khan Must Be Quarantined At Govt Hostel On Return From Turkey': Subramanian Swamy

A peek into Aamir Khan's twitter

The 3 idiots actor's Twitter feed suggests that he is not an active social media user. However, he has often expressed his grief over the deaths of his peers and friends in the film fraternity. Earlier, he paid tribute to filmmaker Basu Chatterjee, Hockey player Balbir Singh and actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, among many others. Meanwhile, he has also shared updates of his whereabouts. Recently, when his mother underwent the COVID-19 tests, the actor shared the details and stated that she has been tested negative.

Hello everyone, I am most relieved to inform everyone that Ammi is Covid 19 negative.

Thank you everyone for your prayers and good wishes 🙏

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) July 1, 2020

READ | RSS Mouthpiece Slams Aamir Khan; Accuses 'Dragon's Favourite' Of Colluding Against India

Aamir Khan's movies

Talking about the professional front of the 55-year-old actor, he was last seen in the Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial, Thugs of Hindustan. The action-adventure also featured his Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh along with Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif. The film released in November 2018, received a negative response from the critics and failed to attract footfalls at the BO.

READ | Aamir Khan & Others Who Refused To Sign A Film As They Wished To Essay Another Role In It

Aamir will soon collaborate with Kareena Kapoor Khan for his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chadha. The upcoming flick is an official adaptation of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump. It is expected to hit the theatres in December 2021.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.