Gaurav Chopra's Father Passes Away 10 Days After His Mother's Death, Actor Pens Note

In a shocking turn of events, television actor Gaurav Chopra’s father Swatantra Chopra passed away, 10 days after the actor's mother breathed her last. Gaurav Chopra took to his Instagram handle to confirm the news and posted a long note, expressing his grief over the demise of his parents. In his note, Gaurav Chopra mentioned that his father 'was an ideal man, the ideal son, the ideal brother, and a man who always put family above everything else.'

Gaurav pens a note for his father

More so, Gaurav Chopra also mentioned that his father was unusual and it took him ’25 years to understand that’. In his note, the actor also spoke about the void in his heart ‘that no amount of time could ever fill’. Take a look at Gaurav’s note:

In his note, Gaurav also reminisced how people called his father ‘Chopra Sahaab’ and revealed that they behaved with him very nicely, just because he was his son. The actor also revealed that his father was a 'celebrity' in true sense. Take a look:

As a child, me walking down the street or the market always knew that I was recognised as his son. By all. That the shopkeeper will greet me and take lesser money because I was his son...was something that I was used to. This: when he didn't even know of their existence. It was a regular affair to find some unknown person at our gates bringing along a guest who was looking for our house. All you had to say was "Chopra Saab's house? " And anybody in that vast radius would bring you to the correct place.

Gaurav Chopra also spoke about how his father had 'devoted his entire existence' towards making his mother better and had tended to her in the last four years. Adding to the same, Gaurav Chopra called his father 'an ideal husband'. Take a look:

The love, warmth and generosity that he had, the idealism, the strength... An ideal husband..devoted his entire existence towards making my mother better in these last four years. To the point of getting a disease trying to protect her and then leaving all of us to keep her company. She left us on the 19th and he did on the 29th. 10 days ..and they're both gone. A void, vacuum that no amount of time will ever fill...

As per a report published in Bollywood Life, Gaurav Chopra's parents had contracted the COVID-19 infection. The reports further added that they were admitted to different hospitals in Delhi. Gaurav's mother passed away on August 19, 2020.

