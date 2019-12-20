Johnny Lever's Films That Were Not Received Well By The Audience

Johnny Lever has worked in a number of films that were loved by the fans and critics alike. His work as a comedian has been recognised by the audience across the country. However, there have been a few films featuring Johnny Lever that did not work at the box office. Have a look:

Flop films featuring Johnny Lever

1. All the Best: Fun Begins (2009)

All the Best: Fun Begins was a comedy action film which released in the year 2009. The plot of the film revolved around the unexpected arrival of his elder NRI brother. The film was directed by Rohit Shetty. Johnny Lever played the role of Tobu in the film. It also stars the actors Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, and Fardeen Khan in pivotal roles. This film did not work well at the box office.

2. De Dana Dan (2009)

De Dana Dan was a comedy film released in the year 2009. The film was based on a kidnap plan. The film was directed by Priyadarshan. It stars Johnny Lever as Kaala Krishna Murari. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles. The film is loved for the humorous turn of events.

3. Khatta Meetha (2010)

Khatta Meetha was a comedy-drama film that released in the year 2010. The film was about a corrupt officer. The film was directed by Priyadarshan who had also contributed to the story. He played the comical character of Anushuman in this film. The film also stars the actors Akshay Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, and Manoj Joshi in important roles. The film was a Hindi remake of a Malayalam movie.

4. It’s Entertainment (2014)

It’s Entertainment was a comedy film released in the year 2014. The film revolves around a man and his dog and their adventures. The film was directed by Sajid and Farhad. The film features Johnny Lever as Habibullah Shiekh. The film also stars actors Akshay Kumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. It did not do very well at the box office.

