Best Johnny Lever Supporting Roles That Were Loved By Fans As Well As Critics

Johnny Lever has worked in a number of a hit as well as flop films. The actor is loved for his comic timing and tone of dialogue delivery. Here are five supporting roles played by Johnny Lever that were a hit amongst the fans.

Best supporting roles played by Johnny Lever

1. Baazigar (1993)

Baazigar was a super-hit drama film released in the 90s. The film revolves around the revenge of a man. The film stars actors like Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in pivotal roles. The film stars Johnny Lever as a head servant who is a comical character. The film is much-loved for the performances and plot. The film was directed by Abbas-Mastan.

2. Nayak: The Real Hero (2001)

Nayak: The Real Hero is a drama-political film that released in the year 2001. The film revolves around a journalist and his fight against corruption. The film stars actors like Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, and Amrish Puri in important roles. Johnny Lever plays the role of Topi who is a much-loved comical character. The film is much loved by the audience for its offbeat premise. The film was directed by S. Shankar.

3. Phir Hera Pheri (2006)

Phir Hera Pheri was a comedy film released in the year 2006. The plot of the film revolves around three men and their adventures. The film stars actors like Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal in significant roles. The film features Johnny Lever as the character Munnabhai. The film was loved by the critics and fans alike. It was written and directed by Neeraj Vora.

4. Golmaal 3 (2010)

Golmaal 3 was a comedy film released in the year 2010. The film revolves around a clash between two groups of young adults. The film stars actors like Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor, and Arshad Warsi amongst others. The film features Johnny Lever as Puppy Bhai who is dealing with memory loss. The film is loved for the hilarious turn of events. Golmaal 3 was directed by Rohit Shetty.

5. Housefull 2 (2012)

Housefull 2 was a comedy film released in the year 2012. The film revolves around two men, their rivalry, and how they pretend to be rich. The film stars Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Asin Thottumkal, and Riteish Deshmukh amongst others. Johnny Level plays the role of confused Vishwas Patil who ends up in amusing situations. The film is much-loved for the hilarious turn of events.

