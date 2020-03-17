The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Jamie Lever Imitates Dad Johnny Lever In First TikTok Video Together; Guess Who He Enacted

Bollywood News

Recently, Bollywood comedian Johnny Lever and daughter Jamie Lever released her their first-ever TikTok video together. Read on to know more about it.

Written By Shruti Mukherjee | Mumbai | Updated On:
Johnny lever

Legendary Bollywood comedian Johnny Lever has managed to tickle the audience's funny bone for decades now. It seems his daughter Jamie Lever has also now joined him in the act. Recently, the father-daughter duo made a TikTok video where Johnny Lever mimicked the iconic Paresh Rawal and Jamie Lever mimicked none other than her own father. Here's what they shared on Twitter.

Johnny Lever and Jamie Lever makes fans roll with laughter in their first TikTok video

Late in the afternoon, Jamie Lever shared her first TikTok with "daddy" Johnny Lever. Both of them enacted a series of dialogues from Awara Pagal Deewana where his character was called Chhota Chhatri. Both Paresh Rawal and Johnny Lever were part of the cast. But in Jamie's TikTok video, while father Johnny mimicked Paresh Rawal, she enacted the part of Johnny himself. Nonetheless, both seemed to make people roll with laughter with their impeccable comic timing and funny expressions. 

Also Read: Johnny Lever's Films That Were Not Received Well By The Audience

Many would agree that Johnny Lever is one of the ace Bollywood comedians. But Jamie Lever as her father's character seemed to have stolen the show in this video. This was also apparently her first TikTok video with her father as she claimed in the caption. Netizens have also come out in appreciation of the father-daughter duo's hilarious stint. 

Also Read: Best Johnny Lever Supporting Roles That Were Loved By Fans As Well As Critics

Johnny Lever had also shared the video on his own Twitter account. He added in the caption that while his daughter did the video for him, his part in it was a tribute to Paresh Rawal. Take a look:

Also Read: Housefull 4: Johny And Jamie Lever Join The Cast Of This Comedy

Also Read: Varun Dhawan Shares A Sneak Peek Of 'Coolie No 1' Featuring Sara And Paresh Rawal

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Yes Bank
YES BANK: MORE INFLOW THAN WITHDRAW
Euro 2020
EURO 2020 POSTPONED TO 2021
BJP
BJP NETAS REACT TO JNU CONTROVERSY
kangana ranaut
KANGANA RANAUT'S FANS GET WORRIED
Madhya Pradesh
MP CLP MOVES SC AGAINST BJP
Italian man's warning surfaces on Twitter amid COVID-19 pandemic
ITALIAN MAN'S WARNING ON COVID-19