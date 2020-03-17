Jamie Lever Imitates Dad Johnny Lever In First TikTok Video Together; Guess Who He Enacted

Legendary Bollywood comedian Johnny Lever has managed to tickle the audience's funny bone for decades now. It seems his daughter Jamie Lever has also now joined him in the act. Recently, the father-daughter duo made a TikTok video where Johnny Lever mimicked the iconic Paresh Rawal and Jamie Lever mimicked none other than her own father. Here's what they shared on Twitter.

Late in the afternoon, Jamie Lever shared her first TikTok with "daddy" Johnny Lever. Both of them enacted a series of dialogues from Awara Pagal Deewana where his character was called Chhota Chhatri. Both Paresh Rawal and Johnny Lever were part of the cast. But in Jamie's TikTok video, while father Johnny mimicked Paresh Rawal, she enacted the part of Johnny himself. Nonetheless, both seemed to make people roll with laughter with their impeccable comic timing and funny expressions.

Many would agree that Johnny Lever is one of the ace Bollywood comedians. But Jamie Lever as her father's character seemed to have stolen the show in this video. This was also apparently her first TikTok video with her father as she claimed in the caption. Netizens have also come out in appreciation of the father-daughter duo's hilarious stint.

Johnny Lever had also shared the video on his own Twitter account. He added in the caption that while his daughter did the video for him, his part in it was a tribute to Paresh Rawal. Take a look:

My daughter @Its_JamieLever did this for me, and I did this for you baapu! @SirPareshRawal https://t.co/zQI3PN1ofz — Johny Lever (@iamjohnylever) March 17, 2020

