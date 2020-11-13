'Jug Jug Jiyo' Cast: Neetu Kapoor, YouTuber Prajakta Kohli & Other Leads In Upcoming Flick

On November 12, veteran Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor took to her social media handle and shared that she and the rest of the cast of her upcoming film, Jug Jug Jiyo jetted off to Chandigarh in a chartered flight to start shooting for it. As soon as the actor shared the picture, it took the internet by storm as the moviegoers got the first glimpse of the star cast of Jug Jug Jiyo. Scroll down to get a sneak peek into the Jug Jug Jiyo cast.

As per the picture shared by Neetu Kapoor, the star cast of Jug Jug Jiyo will feature actor Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. Meanwhile, the upcomer will have three leading ladies, that is Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani and YouTuber Prajakta Kohli. On the other hand, the details about the Jug Jug Jiyo characters are yet to be shared.

Jug Jug Jiyo cast

Neetu Kapoor

The 62-year-old actor was last seen in the 2013's release, Besharam, alongside her late husband and actor son Ranbir Kapoor. Apart from it, she also played a pivotal character in a Punjabi film. Jug Jug Jiyo will mark her comeback in the showbiz after a brief hiatus of nine years.

Anil Kapoor

Coming to the second most senior actor in the star cast of Jug Jug Jiyo, Anil Kapoor, he was last seen in Mohit Suri's romance-action Malang. he essayed the character of a frustrated cop in the film. Apart from Jug Jug Jiyo, Kapoor also has a multi-starrer historical-drama in his kitty, titled Takht.

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan will be seen playing another lead in the film. Although it is not clear opposite to whom he has been cast, it will be interesting to see him sharing the screen space with Kiara Advani and Prajakta Kohli. The multiple reports surfing online suggest that Varun will be seen romancing Kiara. Apart from this project, he is also busy in the promotions of his upcoming film Coolie No 1, which will star Sara Ali Khan.

Kiara Advani and Prajakta Kohli

The film will mark the Bollywood debut of popular YouTuber Prajakta Kohli. Meanwhile, Kiara Advani will be collaborating with Anil Kapoor and the rest of the cast for the first time. On the work front, she also has numerous Bollywood projects lined up, including the sequel of 2008's film Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Jug Jug Jiyo is said to be a rom-com. It will be directed by Raj Mehta. In the Instagram post, Prajakta confirmed that the shooting schedule will be a month-long one.

