Alia Bhatt Snapped With Beau & 'Brahmastra' Co-star Ranbir Kapoor At A Dubbing Studio

Recently, Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were snapped by the paparazzi while making their way towards a dubbing studio for their upcoming project Brahmastra. In the pictures, Ranbir was seen sporting an off duty look as he wore a white sweatshirt paired with blue jeans. Meanwhile, his lady love and co-actor Alia Bhatt was seen in a black and white outfit. Alia arrived at the studio with her mask on she was spotted inside her car. With his casual look, RK added a black cap and a pair of shades to style his overall attire. Scroll down to take a look.

READ | Alia Bhatt Shares Her 'Post Pack Up Routine' With Fans, Take A Look At Her 4 Steps

READ | Alia Bhatt Stuns In Georges Hobeika's Latest Spring-Summer Outfit; See Pictures

Brahmastra cast & other details

Interestingly, earlier this month, Ranbir and Alia were joined by co-actor Mouni Roy and the Brahmastra team for a 10-day schedule in Mumbai. The film was scheduled to release in December, after several delays, has been pushed again owing to the current pandemic situation. Coming to the cast of the upcoming flick, apart from the above actors, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Dimple Kapadia will also be seen playing the pivotal characters. The film has seen quite a few delays since it began production in 2018.

READ | Alia Bhatt Shares Portrait With Mother Soni Razdan On Her B'day, Pens Heartfelt Note

In February, Brahmastra makers released a video announcing the release date as December 4, 2020. In the clip, Ranbir asked Ayan to release the film, claiming that everyone, from his parents to fans, is making fun of him as the film has been in the making for so long. “My parents ask me every day that you are still doing the film or running after football or this girl (Alia),” Ranbir said, to which Ayan revealed that Brahmastra will be out on December 4. The film is the first installment of an ambitious fantasy trilogy. The film is said to release in June 2021.

READ | Ranbir Kapoor Has "not Seen Enough World" Believes Director Mira Nair

On the other hand, this is not the first time when Alia Bhatt was snapped arriving at the studio for the dubbing of the fantasy-drama. Earlier in September, Alia's picture from a dubbing studio started making rounds on the internet. In the photos, the actor was seen getting out of her car making her way to get to the studio. She was seen sporting a white top and a salmon pink palazzo.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.