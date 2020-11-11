Diljit Dosanjh & Fatima Sana Sheikh Steal All The Attention In 'Ladki Dramebaaz Hai'

Recently, the makers of an upcoming rom-com, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, dropped another song from the album, titled Ladki Dramebaaz Hai, featuring the lead pair Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Sheikh. The peppy number is composed by Javed-Mohsin, who earlier composed popular songs like Ding Dang of Munna Michael, that has crossed 1 billion views on YouTube and Pal from Jalebi that crossed more than 600 million views, have captured the characters' spirit with their beats. Meanwhile, singers Mohsin Shaikh, Jyotica Tangri, Mellow D, and Aishwarya Bhandari have given their vocals to it.

Ladki Dramebaaz song

The song opened with Diljit Dosanjh flirting with the leading lady Fatima Sana Sheikh. As it moved ahead, the viewers can see how the duo entered the frame in party mood as the song is set at a club. In the brief two-minutes-forty-four-seconds long song, Fatima is seen showing off her colourful personality and her striking chemistry with Diljit Dosanjh. Though the music of the song is not too energetic, it's good enough to get you grooving. Keeping up with the on-going trend of having rap in the song, Diljit can be seen lip-synching on a thirty-second-long rap. Scroll down to check out the song.

Details of Suraj Par Mangal Bhari cast & release date

The movie Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari will be the first film to have a theatrical release amid the ongoing pandemic. While speaking to Hindustan Times, director Abhishek said that he is a little nervous but thankful for the positive response to the trailer. He is also grateful to the Censor Board for their positive response in letting the movie have a theatrical release in months. He confirmed the movie will also have an OTT release and television premiere. But more than anything else, the theatrical response is what he is looking forward to, he added.

Coming to the cast of the comedy flick, along with the lead actors, critically acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpaaye will also be seen playing the lead. Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari cast further includes Annu Kapoor, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Manoj Pahwa, Neeraj Sood, and Neha Pendse. The film is set to release in theatres on November 13, 2020.

