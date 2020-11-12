Avika Gor's 'heart Is Full' As She Finds 'love Of Her Life' In 'idiot' Milind Chandwani

On November 11, Balika Vadhu fame Avika Gor took to her social media handle and confirmed her relationship with Milind Chandwani, who is an ex-Roadies contestant. Along with a brief caption, Gor also shared a collage of two pictures. In the photos, the duo can be seen sharing quality time on a beach in Goa. Starting her caption with a popular French expression, she wrote, "My prayers have been answered. / I have found the love of my life!".

Pouring her love, Gor added more to it and wrote, "We all deserve a partner that understands us, believes in us, inspires us, helps us grow & truly cares for us. But, most of us feel that it's impossible to find such a partner. / So, it feels like a dream, but it’s real! So so so real! I pray for all of you .. I want u all to feel what I’m feeling today".

The 23-year-old actor's caption further read, "Utmost joy.. Abundance of love.. My heart is so full and the feeling is precious. I thank God for giving me this experience that’s going to be most important chapter of my life". In her caption, she also cleared that the couple has not planned to get married anytime soon. The actor also asserted that "what people will think" is not a matter of concern for her anymore, and, that is the reason why she has announced her relationship.

"I feel so blessed that I feel this emotion right now for someone who entered my life with the intention of just making me smile.. Today I can proudly say that this idiot is making my heart smile", read an excerpt from Avika's post. After poking fun at her boyfriend Milind Chandwani for his "sense of humour", the Sasural Simar Ka actor concluded her caption and wrote, "I love you from the bottom of my heart Thanks for completing me." Scroll down to take a look at her post:

Within a few hours, the post received an overwhelming response from Avika's fans and followers as it managed to garner more than 80k double-taps; and is still counting. On the other hand, a section of fans flooded her comments section with congratulatory notes along with various emotions, such as red-heart and heart-eyes among many others. Meanwhile, Avika Gor's boyfriend Milind also took to the comments section and praised her writing while quipping that she should not be jealous of his "sense of humour".

