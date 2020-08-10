Juhi Chawla Says 'honoured' To Be A Part Of 'soulful Rendition' Of National Anthem | Watch

Ahead of the Independence Day, Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla took to her Instagram handle to share a video, which is a ‘soulful rendition of the national anthem dedicated to India’. In the video, Juhi Chawla is seen singing along with stars like Mohanlal and Hema Malini. Take a look:

'Honoured and grateful': Juhi Chawla

The video also features singers like Kumar Sanu, Shreya Ghoshal, SP Balasubramaniam, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Hariharan singing the song, while L. Subramaniam is seen playing the violin. With the video shared, Juhi Chawla mentioned that she was ‘honoured and grateful’ to be a part of this project. Adding to the same, Juhi Chawla mentioned that the project is a part of an initiative of Subramaniam foundation and the full version will be released on August 15, 2020. Take a look at how fans reacted to the song:

Juhi Chawla on the professional front

The actor was last seen in the much-acclaimed movie Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Starring Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the leading roles, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga narrates the story of a closeted lesbian, Sweety Chaudhary and her attempts to come out to her conservative and traditional family. Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, the movie also stars Madhumalti Kapoor, Seema Bhargava, Alka Badola Kaushal and Akshay Oberoi in prominent roles.

Juhi Chawla will be next seen in Sharmaji Namkeen. The makers of the movie had originally roped in actors Rishi Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Suhail Nayyar to play the lead characters in the movie. However, after Rishi Kapoor's tragic demise this year and due to the unprecedented Coronavirus pandemic, the movie is currently kept on hold. Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, the movie also stars veteran actor Gufi Paintal in a prominent role. The movie would have marked Rishi Kapoor and Juhi Chawla's reunion onscreen after 24 years.

