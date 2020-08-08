Juhi Chawla Shares A Hilarious Meme About Matchmaking; See Post Here

Actor Juhi Chawla recently shared a meme that was based on her dialogues and character from her 2019 box-office bomb, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. In the caption, the actor talked about how she would run a matchmaking show. Read on to know more details:

Juhi Chawla shares a hilarious meme

On Saturday, August 8, 2020, Juhi Chawla took to his official social media handle and shared a still from her 2019 film. In the still, her character from Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga says, “Live your own life... and let the children live their own”. The actor then captioned it saying that this is how she would play matchmaking. She also stated that she gets amazed by all the stuff she gets from her team and her fans.

In her social media caption, the actor wrote, “If matchmaking was my way. I get amused by the fun stuff my team or fans send across. I've been enjoying memes now.” Within an hour, the post went on to garner over ten thousand likes from fans of the actor. Fans are flooding the comments section with praises for the actor. Here is the social media post by Juhi Chawla:

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is a 2019 coming-of-age film that features Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sara Arjun, Rajkummar Rao, Juhi Chawla, and Regina Cassandra in major roles. It is directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar and is penned by Gazal Dhaliwal. It failed to impress critics and the audience. Here is a song from the 2019 flick:

Chawla also played a small role in the film Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna, which was released in 2019. It was directed by Lalit Mohan and featured Karanvir Bohra, Priya Banerjee, and Mahesh Balraj in the lead roles. Chawla will be next seen in films like Sharmaji Namkeen and In-Deewar. Fans of the actor are highly anticipating the release of these movies.

