Mohanlal Congratulates CBSE Topper Vinayak, Offers Financial Support For Higher Studies

Mohanlal recently made a surprise call to CBSE Plus two topper Vinayak M. Malil. Mohanlal congratulated the Thodupuzha resident on topping the board exams in Commerce stream and also promised to offer financial help for higher studies. Vinayak M. Malil scored 493 out of 500 in CBSE 12th Board exams. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called the CBSE Plus two topper and congratulated him during a segment from his show Mann Ki Baat. PM Modi elaborately talked to Vinayak and also asked him about his future plans.

CBSE topper gets a call from PM Modi

Vinayak’s secret to success is hardwork and proper time management.



He is also a very lucky person because he is not on social media yet. :) #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/hseiHiULQy — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2020

Also Read | CBSE Results 2020: PM Modi Congratulates Students, Says 'Live Life To The Fullest'

Mohanlal appreciates CBSE Plus two topper

On Monday, August 3, Malayala Manorama shared Mohanlal and CBSE Topper Vinayak M. Malil's conversation online. Mohanlal congratulated Vinayak on topping the board exams and wished him luck for the future. Mohanlal also mentioned that his trust Viswasanthi Foundation would provide financial assistance to the CBSE topper for higher studies. Lastly, Mohanlal greeted Vinayak's parents and congratulated them too.

Also Read | CBSE Class 12, Class 10 Results: Here's How To Verify Marks Online

Vinayak M Malil tops CBSE Plus Two exams

Vinayak M Malil, who hails from Thodupuzha, Kerala, scored 493 out of 500 in his 12th board exams. He topped the commerce stream in Kerala. A student of Neriamangalam Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Vinayak reportedly scored full marks in three subjects. Vinayak M Malil who also featured on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's show Mann Ki Baat revealed that he has applied to Delhi University for his further studies.

What's next for Mohanlal?

Mohanlal, last seen in Siddique's Big Brother, is awaiting the release of film Marakkar: Arabikandalinte Simham. The movie, starring Mohanlal and Manju Warrier in the lead, also has actors like Suniel Shetty, Pranav Mohanlal, Keerthy Suresh, and Kalyani Priyadarshan in prominent roles. The Priyadarshan directorial narrates the tale of Kunjali Markkar IV and their fight against the Portuguese army.

Also Read | Bhaichung Bhutia Football Academy Gets Good Results In CBSE Class X Exam

Also Read | CBSE Improvement Result 2020 Declared! See Paper Revaluation & Verification Dates

The Mohanlal starrer is expected to hit the screen next year. The film is reportedly made on a budget of 100 crores, and will simultaneously release in five different languages across the globe. Marakkar: Arabikandalinte Simham is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, Santhosh T. Kuruvilla, and Roy C. J. under their production banner respectively.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.