Amitabh Bachchan's Most Memorable Movies With Juhi Chawla; See Full List

Amitabh Bachchan has shared the screen space with numerous iconic female actors in the Hindi film industry. One such actor is Juhi Chawla, with whom he has appeared in a few flicks such as Bhoothnath, Paheli, and Ek Rishtaa: The Bond of Love. So, we have compiled some of Amitabh Bachchan’s movies starring Juhi Chawla that you must check out. Read on:

Amitabh Bachchan's movies with Juhi Chawla

Bhoothnath

Bhoothnath stars Amitabh Bachchan, Juhi Chawla, Aman Siddiqui, Priyanshu Chatterjee, and Rajpal Yadav in the lead roles. The 2008 Vivek Sharma-directorial is an adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s 1887 short film The Canterville Ghost. It revolves around Banku as he moves into the Nath Villa. The young boy befriends an unfriendly ghost of the former owner and assists him in making his final journey.

Upon its release, Bhoothnath garnered positive response from the critics and the audience alike. The comedy-horror movie was also a box-office success. So, the makers released its sequel Bhoothnath Returns in 2014.

Ek Rishtaa: The Bond of Love

Ek Rishtaa: The Bond of Love features Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Rakhee, Juhi Chawla, Karisma Kapoor and Mohnish Bahl in pivotal roles. The Suneel Darshan-directorial revolves around a family, which encounters crisis as disputes take place between a businessman and his son. However, when Ajay gets to know about his brother-in-law’s malicious agenda, he leaves no stone unturned in saving his family. Ek Rishtaa: The Bond of Love received a mixed response from the audience and was the seventh highest-grossing movie of 2001.

Paheli

Paheli stars Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead roles. It also features Juhi Chawla, Sunil Shetty, Rajpal Yadav, and Amitabh Bachchan as supporting characters. Directed by Amol Palekar is a remake of the 1973 Mani Kaul flick, Duvidha, which is an adaptation of a Rajasthani short story by Vajayadan Detha. Paheli revolves around a young lady, whom her husband leaves for business purposes. However, a ghost disguises as Kishanlal and falls in love with her. Upon its release in 2005, the fantasy flick opened to positive reviews. Paheli was the country’s official entry into the 2006 Oscars.

