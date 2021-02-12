Juhi Chawla Reveals The Face She Makes When Asked For Her "Raai" In Throwback Post

Noted actor, producer, and entrepreneur Juhi Chawla took to Instagram in order to share a throwback picture from the time she was presumably making movies constantly. The latest addition to the list of Juhi Chawla's photos sees the actor presumably looking at someone and giving them an expression that should indicate that one is exasperated. The post is also accompanied by a caption which gives a hilarious new meaning to the picture. The same reads, "Everytime we're asked for our 'Raai' over something that happened 21 seconds ago", followed by an emoji of a laughing face and a thumbs up. The latest addition to the library of Juhi Chawla's photos can be found on Juhi Chawla's Instagram.

The Post:

The picture above is one of many throwback pictures that the 90s actor has shared on her Instagram handle. Juhi Chawla's Instagram handle has, time and again, treated the fans of the actor with stills of her from her previous movies and the occasional behind the scenes photo. Every now and then, the actor shares a picture featuring her and her close friends from the industry. Some of those images can be found below.

The Images:

It is a known fact that Juhi Chawla is a devoted environmentalist and has time and again, voiced her opinion regarding climate change and the various environmental issues that plague India. Very recently, she was seen weighing in on the commercial value of trees through a tweet that said that if instead, a fine was imposed on the de-foresters, the future generations could possibly be seen living in a cleaner India. The tweet can be found below.

The Tweet:

Picture this, if the value of the tree is equivalent to the fine imposed on cutting it down, we'll have a green India hands down. No more cutting fabulous trees to make toilet rolls and wrapping paper 😁🙏 pic.twitter.com/AEoYCCTSJi — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) February 5, 2021

Juhi Chawla's movies:

In the past few years, Juhi Chawla has been seen in films such as Ek Ladki ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Gulaab Gang, Jhankaar Beats, 7½ Phere, Swami and My Brother…Nikhil, to name a few. Her last film, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which released in 2019, had opened to majorly positive reviews and garnered critical acclaim from reviewers from all over. More details regarding Juhi Chawla's upcoming projects will be revealed as soon as the actor or her official representatives reveal the same through official channels.

