Juhi Chawla Shares Throwback Pic From The 90s; Fans Call Her 'beyond Beautiful'

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak actor Juhi Chawla took to Instagram on Sunday, January 31, 2021, to share a major throwback picture that is truly unmissable. Along with the pic, the actor penned a note as she described the unseen picture. On seeing this post, fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice as they were all gaga over Juhi Chawla’s picture.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Juhi Chawla shared an unseen picture where she looks truly stunning. In the picture, the actor can be seen sitting by the bed-side and talking to someone on a call. This throwback picture is a still from one of her old films. She can be seen donning a yellow top, multi-colored skirt with mirror work, and intricate designs and opted for a similar style dupatta. Juhi completed the look with a delicate neckpiece, bracelet, earrings and opted for a middle parting hairdo, well-done brows, and dewy makeup.

Along with the picture, the actor also penned a sweet note as she went on to describe it. She wrote, “Don't you sometimes miss these phones when hanging up on someone was so much fun?!” Take a look at Juhi Chawla's Instagram post below.

Netizens react

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things sweet and nice. The post went on to receive likes and many comments from netizens. Some of the users could not stop gushing over the throwback picture, while some went on to laud the actor for her looks and personality in this picture. One of the users wrote, “beyond beautiful”. While the other one wrote, “oh yes, I remember these phones. It was so trendy back in time”. Check out a few comments below.

Apart from this picture, Juhi Chawla goes on to entertain fans as she shares several throwback pictures. Earlier to this post, the actor shared a major throwback picture where she can be seen striking a pose with her mom which is too cute to miss. She shared this pic to remember her mom on her birthday and also made a sweet gesture by planting 1000 trees. Take a look at the post below.

