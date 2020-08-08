Rana Daggubati Shares Pre-wedding Picture, Says 'mask Up And Stay Safe'

Rana Daggubati is all set to tie the knot with Miheeka Bajaj. On the occasion, the Baahubali actor shared a photo that showed him wearing a mask to protect himself and others from the threat of COVID-19. He has shared several photos from the Mehendi ceremony as well. Check them out:

Rana Daggubati says 'mask up' and 'stay safe'

On August 7, 2020, a day before Daggubati’s wedding ceremony, the official social media handle of Suresh Productions posted a photo on Twitter. In the photo that was posted by Rana’s father’s production company, fans can see that the actor is all geared up for his big day. The photo was captioned as “mask up and stay safe!! Wedding Vibes Rana Daggubati”.

In the photo, Rana Daggubati is seen wearing a traditional outfit in an off-white colour, with a pair of shades and a white mask. He is also showing the peace sign from both his hands as he poses for the camera. Here is the social media post by Suresh Productions:

Rana Daggubati is marrying Miheeka Bajaj, daughter of Suresh Bajaj, who is the owner of a jewellery brand known as Krsala. Back in the month of May, the Baby actor took to his official Twitter handle and posted a photo that featured him along with Miheeka Bajaj. In the photo, the actor tagged Miheeka Bajaj and captioned it saying, “She Said Yes♥”. Here is the social media post by the actor:

And she said Yes :) ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iu1GZxhTeN — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) May 12, 2020

The couple is all set for the marriage ceremony. On August 8, 2020, at 9.05 in the morning, the actor took to his official social media handle and posted a photo saying, “Ready!!!”. In the photo, fans can see Rana Daggubati along with his father Suresh Daggubati, and his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati. In the photo, all three of them have a huge smile on their faces as Rana is all ready for his wedding vows.

