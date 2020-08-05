'Umbrella Academy' 2 Quiz: Take This Quiz If You're A Fan With An Eye For Details

The Umbrella Academy is currently in its season 2 and has been garnering massive popularity. Here is a quiz related specifically to the second season of the show. Take this quiz if you have seen season 2 and have a great eye for details. Here’s The Umbrella Academy S02 quiz:

'The Umbrella Academy' 2 Quiz for fans

In the show, the lead characters are set on a mission to postpone the apocalypse. How many days does the team have to avert the coming apocalypse at the beginning of Umbrella Academy season 2?

8 9 7 10

At the beginning of the second season, one of the characters from the show named Allison travels back in time. Which of the following year did she travel back in time to?

1960 1961 1962 1963

There is a character by the name Five in the show. Guess if the following statement is true or false: Five has killed all the members of the Commission Board.

True

False

In one of the episodes of the show, there is a major fight scene with immeasurable damage. Which of the following songs is played during the battle scene in the opening?

New York New York My Way Call Me Irresponsible We Built the City



There is an alien in the show who has assumed a human form and identity. He is called as Sir Reginald Hargreeves. Which of the following groups is he affiliated with?

The Majestic 12 The Mandalorian 13 The Megahumongous 15 The Might 8

The Handler is one of the most crucial characters of the show and is involved in the murder of Lila’s parents. Guess the name of the person who ordered The Handler to kill Lila’s parents.

Hazel Herb Cha Cha Five

The Umbrella Academy is known for its eccentric episode titles. What is the title of The Umbrella Academy season 2’s sixth episode?

Valhalla, where Nordic warriors go after a glorious death 743, a number that plays a significant role in the show A Light Supper, which is a reference to Jesus’ Last Supper The Seven Stages

Answers:

-8

-1963

-True

-My Way by Frank Sinatra

-The Majestic 12

-Five

-A Light Supper

