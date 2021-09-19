Juhi Chawla Shares Her Cameo From A 1986 TV Serial, 'Bahadur Shah Zafar'

Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla's acting career spans over three decades. The actor made her Bollywood debut in 1986. However, before entering the film industry, the actor made a guest appearance in B R Chopra's 1986 series Bahadur Shah Zafar. Juhi recently shared a throwback clip from her cameo via social media and revealed she could not remember her lines while shooting. Moreover, the actor revealed she never saw the final shot till she came across this clip, initially shared by a fan.

Juhi Chawla recently took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback video from her cameo in 1986's Bahadur Shah Zafar. In the video, the actor donned a royal Mughal ensemble. The video began with some attendants helping Juhi's character dress up when a man from the royal family came to talk to her. As Juhi greeted the man, the video leaped to the part where the actor spoke her dialogues. She delivered some lines referencing Salim, Noor Jehan, Jehangir, and some other Mughal family members.

Juhi Chawla's guest appearance in Bahadur Shah Zafar

Juhi Chawla thanked the makers of the show for the opportunity. She even praised them for staying patient when she forgot her lines. She said, "Throwback Alert ! B R Chopra ji’s serial where they gave me an important guest appearance. It was a 1 day shoot, I remember I was very very new & sooo nervous that during the shot I kept forgetting my lines 🙈. Ravi Chopraji was directing & he didn’t lose his patience even once, kept telling me to be calm .. to relax .. he was very kind. Further , I’d like to thank @bestofjuhi who dug this clip up.After this shoot which may have been way back in 1987, I never ever saw it & today is the first time after alllllll these years …and I’m amazed i could say these lines..or even express i have no idea what i did … and what Chopraji saw in me , why he cast me …. and now…… i see it … 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 TV Serial : Bahadur Shah Zafar".

Juhi Chawla made her acting debut with 1986's Sultanat. However, her breakthrough came with the 1988 film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, in which she starred opposite Aamir Khan. The actor will be next seen in the upcoming film Sharmaji Namkeen.

Image: Instagram/@iamjuhichawla