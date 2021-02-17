Juhi Chawla Stays Besides Kabini River As She Visits Karnataka: 'Going On A Tiger Safari'

Indian film actor Juhi Chawla, on Tuesday, took to her social media handle and shared a selfie to give a sneak peek into her vacation to Karanataka. Interestingly, in the photo, Juhi Chawla is seen sporting a no-makeup look while keeping her style-file casual. The actor can be seen in a white round-neck t-shirt while keeping her freezy hair open.

Without giving many contexts to her selfie, the 53-year-old actor wrote a short caption, which read, "At the Evolve Back Lodge, besides the Kabini River in Karnataka, going on a Tiger safari at the Nagarhole Wildlife Reserve", along with a grinning face and thumbs-up emoticon. Scroll down to take a look at Juhi Chawla's latest Instagram entry.

Juhi Chawla enjoys vacation in Karnataka

Within a couple of hours, the Gulaab Gang actor's post managed to grab the attention of her followers as it bagged more than 40k double-taps; and is still counting. Meanwhile, veteran actor Bhagyashree took to the comments section and wrote, "Wow... let me know how it is". One-word compliments and red-heart emoticons were a common sight in the comments box of the post.

On the other hand, a few netizens came up with suggestions for making her trip memorable. An Instagram user wrote, "Also the 5am boat ride from kabini army guest house ..It's beautiful", while another asserted, "don't miss jungle safari....if u r lucky u can spot black panther". Another fan subtly asked Juhi to share updates via the story session of her Instagram handle.

A peek into Juhi Chawla's photos on Instagram

Juhi Chawla's Instagram feed makes it evident that she is an avid social media user. Her media feed is flooded with numerous throwback posts. Along with these, a handful of pictures give hints about her whereabouts. A few days back, the Darr actor had visited Wada, a taluka in Palghar, where she enjoyed a sight of a farm filled with sunflowers.

On the professional front, Juhi was last seen in Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The film hit the theatres in February 2019. In July 2019's release Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna, she played a cameo. So far, the actor has not announced any of her upcoming projects.

