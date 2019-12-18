Juhi Chawla Goes Jewellery Shopping With Husband Jay Mehta, Jokes About How He Got 'lucky'

The relationship between a husband and wife are of various kinds. Some husbands love to shower their wives with gifts or take them out for shopping without battling an eyelid about the price tags. Some husbands, however, could be of the opinion that the wives sometimes go overboard with the shopping, that burns a hole in their pockets. Which category would Juhi Chawla’s husband Jay Mehta fall under? One doesn’t really know, but the actor felt that he was 'lucky' when she did not like anything during jewellery shopping.

Taking to social media, Juhi Chawla shared an image from a store where she and her husband Jay Mehta are looking at some jewellery pieces. She captioned the post, “I would have made Jay buy me jewellery ....but he got lucky , I didn't like anything ... 😈 @iamjaymmehta.” Netizens had a hearty laugh over the post.

Here's the post

I would have made Jay buy me jewellery ....but he got lucky , I didn't like anything ... 😈 pic.twitter.com/BHz7B3AJNE — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) December 18, 2019

The photograph seems to be from Rajasthan, from where Juhi has been posting pictures in the last few days. Earlier, she had an interesting take when she spotted an old punishment method. She asked if the punishment could be given to those who commit crimes like rape. She is in the state for a wedding, and shared several other moments from the trip on social media.

On the professional front, Juhi is currently working for Sharmaji Namkeen. She reunites with her Daraar co-star Rishi Kapoor. Recently, she had shared a photograph as the prep began, writing, “Wishing 'SHARMAJI NAMKEEN ' all the very very best, as shooting starts to roll !! May it be one of the most charming films of 2020 ..!!😇🥰 @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar @honeytrehan.”

