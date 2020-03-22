Juhi Chawla Asserts One Look At 'positive Side Of Shutdown', Tweet Receives Mixed Response

With the number of Coronavirus cases on the rise, citizens all across the country have taken various precautions such as washing hands regularly, using sanitizers and also self-quarantining if they have just returned from abroad. However, amidst all this, quite a few of them have tried to find a silver lining, the recent one pointed out by actress Juhi Chawla.

Juhi took to Twitter as she shared a video where Dolphins can be seen swimming on the shores in Mumbai. The actress also went on to add a little something as she found some positivity in tough times and opined how light and fresh the air felt, that the shutdown of cities didn't appear quite as bad. Here's the tweet:

The air in Mumbai is so nice, light and fresh ..!!! I can't believe it 😃... and it seems dolphins were sighted just off the shore near Breach Candy club ..!!! This shutdown of cities is not so bad after all #CoronavirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/t94vhFyPRy — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) March 21, 2020

Post gains mixed reactions

However, the tweet did not sit well with many social media users and gained mixed reactions from all fronts. "Much as I am a fan of yours, must say that this is patronizing to those who have to travel by buses& trains every morn. If you are serious, campaign for even-handed industrialization and development across the states (in districts and towns", "Hard to believe this", "Not so bad for rich people only", were some of the comments left on the post.

