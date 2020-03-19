Juhi Chawla And Sushmita Sen's THIS Video Will Take You On A Trip Down Memory Lane

Bollywood divas Juhi Chawla and Sushmita Sen are one of the most loved actors. The popular stars of the 90s have starred in various films. Recently, a video of the two actors has taken the internet by storm.

Recently, a video of Juhi Chawla and Sushmita Sen has been receiving much love from netizens. The video that was shared on Instagram shows Juhu Chawla on the stage for an award ceremony singing the title track of Kal Ho Naa Ho. As she starts singing the song, Sushmita Sen who is sitting in the congregation looks surprised.

Juhi Chawla continues to sing and Sushmita Sen’s reaction is unmissable as she gets super excited. Sushmita Sen soon begins to clap and cheer for her friend. Watch the adorable video here.

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen was crowned Miss Universe in the year 1994. After winning the title she soon went on to star in several films and entertained fans with films such as Main Hoon Na, Biwi No. 1, Sirf Tum, Filhaal and many more. Apart from being an actor, Sushmita Sen is also a businesswoman. The actor is quite active on Instagram and is often seen updating fans about her whereabouts.

Juhi Chawla

Renowned actor Juhi Chawla has given several hits such as Darr, The Hundred-foot journey, 3 Deewarein, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Bhoothnath and many more. The actor will soon be starring in the film, Sharmaji Namkeen alongside Rishi Kapoor. The film is directed by Hitesh Bhatia and will hit the silver screens this year 2020.

