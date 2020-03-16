Juhi Chawla Reveals Why She Hid Her Marriage With Jay, Gives Details On Hush-hush Affair

The 1984 Miss India winner, Juhi Chawla is known for her acting and gorgeous looks. She has done various films like Pratibandh, Bol Radha Bol, Aaina, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Darr, Ram Jaane, Deewana Mastana, Yes Boss and many more. And, while she was widely known for her work, she also made headlines due to her relationship with business tycoon Jay Mehta.

Ever since their meeting on the sets of Rakesh Roshan's Karobar, Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta, the duo have been inseparable and their love is growing day by day. They tied the knot in 1995 in a private ceremony and it was when the couple was expecting their first child that they became the talk of the town.

Juhi Chawla on her marriage with Jay Mehta

In an interview with a publication, she claimed that the only reason for her to do so was because she was at the peak of her career at that time, no one had cameras on their phones and so it was 'possible' for them to do. "And I was afraid of losing my career just when I had gotten to a certain level of success. So I wanted to carry on and this seemed the midway. That we keep quiet and carry on working," she added.

Juhi was last seen on the big screen as a caterer with acting dreams in Shelly Chopra Dhar’s directorial debut, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The film also starred Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Anil Kapoor, and Regina Cassandra. She will be seen next in Hitesh Bhatia’s Sharmaji Namkeen alongside Rishi Kapoor. The film is being produced by Excel Entertainment (Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar) in collaboration with MacGuffin Pictures (Honey Trehan and Abhishek Chaubey).

