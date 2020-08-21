Juhi Parmar, Rithvik Dhanjani & Others Turn Sculptors, Make Their Own Ganesh Idols

Ganesh Chaturthi festivals are going to remain low-key this year, due to the ongoing pandemic. From eco-friendly Ganpati idols which will be immersed at home to keeping the celebrations restricted to family members only, celebrities have shared about their plans for the festivals. There are several celebrities who have also decided to sculpt their own Ganpati idols at home. Take a look at some of these celebrities who have taken the great initiative.

Celebrities who made Ganpati idols at home

Juhi Parmar is amongst the few celebrities who decided to sculpt her own Ganpati idol and install it at home. She made a Ganesh idol using clay and took the help of her daughter. Juhi Parmar shared about her great initiative on her social media account. She wrote that the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi has always been special to her since she began her journey as a blogger and a vlogger during this festival, last year and the year earlier.

Further elaborating about the celebrations, Juhu Parmar wrote that since there won't be any guests visiting her this year, she decided to make an idol herself, with love and devotion. The actor also mentioned that they have been bringing eco-friendly Ganesh idols every year.

Raqesh Bapat

Raqesh Bapat is an actor by profession and a sculptor by passion. Since several years, he has been sculpting his own Ganpati idols and this year, amid the pandemic, Raqesh Bapat decided to teach people how to make their own Ganesh idols. He conducted online workshops and urged people to join him in making a Ganpati idol at home. This year, the actor made a Ganesh idol and coloured it using orange colour.

Rithvik Dhanjani

Rithvik Dhanjani is another TV personality who decided to sculpt his own Ganesh idol at home. The actor began sculpting his Ganesh idol on Independence day and has completed his idol by now. The actor also shared his work in progress, through an Instagram post.

