​​​​​​Juhi Parmar Celebrates 18 Years Of 'Kumkum' By Recreating Her Look From The Show

Kumkum: Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan had a huge impact on the minds of the audience back when it aired in the 2000s. This romantic series was loved by fans for the interesting plot it had. The show starred Juhi Parmar as Kumkum and Hussain Kuwajerwala as Sumit in the lead roles and their performance in the show made them a household name. Today, Kumkum has completed 18 years on Television and Juhi Parmar surprised her fans with a post on her social media handle. Take a look at the post here to know more.

​​​​​​Juhi Parmar celebrates 18 years of Kumkum: Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan

On July 15, Juhi took to her Instagram and shared a post with several pictures of herself. In the post, she was seen dressed in the same attire as she wore on the show. Juhi Parmar wore a purple saree with gold print to recreate her look from the show. She also sported a big red bindi and a pearl necklace in the picture. She captioned the post and wrote "Even today 18 years later, every time I do this look, I step into Kumkum, I feel at home! My heart warms up, eyes well up and I thank my stars for giving me Kumkum....a woman of strength, a woman of love, a woman who each Indian woman can relate to, including me! #JuhiParmar #CelebratingKumkum #18YearsOfKumkum #Gratitude #RajeshChadda #MotaMalhotra @malinikapoor @arun_k_bali @sandparitosh @shishir52 @huseinkk @alkabadolakaushal". Take a look at Juhi Parmar's post here.

The show Kumkum ran for over 7 years and was very successfully before it bid adieu to its audience. With the show, both the leading cast members Juhi Parmar and Hussain Kuwajerwala gained immense popularity. Even today, they are remembered for their iconic roles in the series. The plot of this daily soap revolved around Kumkum who marries Jatin, who is the grandson of a rich family called that Wadhwa family. But he dies of a brain tumour after the marriage. The family is worried about the Kumkum's future and they all decide that she should get married again. For this series, Juhi Parmar had won an Indian Telly Jury Award for Best Actress in a Lead Role in 2005 and also won several STAR Parivaar Award in different categories.

On professional front

Juhi Parmar was last seen in the series Tantra as Sumati Prithvi Khanna. This show ran from 2018 to 2019 on Colours TV. A total of 91 episodes of this show were made and the series was loved by fans.

