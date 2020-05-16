'Kumkum' Fame Juhi Parmar Reveals How She Broke The News Of Her Divorce To Daughter

Juhi Parmar is a very popular face in the Indian Television industry. She rose to fame as she played the lead character for the very famous daily soap, Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan. Then she went on to become the winner of India’s top reality television show, Bigg Boss in 2011. Even after her soap ended years ago, Juhi has always managed to stay in the news for various reasons. During an interview, recently, the actor opened up about how she broke the news of her divorce to her daughter. Read ahead to know all about it-

Juhi Parmar opens up about how she broke the news of her divorce to her daughter

Juhi Parmar, is without a doubt, a great mother. Her day reportedly starts and ends with her daughter, Samairra. It sure is difficult to be a single parent but the actor doesn’t take all the credit for raising her daughter wonderfully. Recently, during an interview, Juhi opened up about how she broke the news of her separation with husband, Sachin Shroff after eight long years of marriage, to her young daughter.

Juhi said that Samairra has been a very understanding kid. She has never made her uncomfortable with her questions. Juhi broke the news about her divorce to her daughter a year and a half back and she narrated it to her like a fairytale. Samairra understood how princesses live happily ever after and understood that it is their reality. Juhi also said that her daughter knows that she is a single parent and in a true sense more than single parenting, they are triple parenting as Juhi’s parents stay with her and they look after Samairra as well. Juhi said that her parents are available for Samairra as much as she is, all the time.

Samairra is very attached to her nana and nani, added Juhi. She thinks it is important for her daughter to know that she is loved by everyone. Juhi said that Samairra is loved by her mother, her nana and nani, her father and his father's mother. All in all, it is important for her to know that she is loved and it is a very harmonious atmosphere at their home, concluded Juhi.

Juhi Parmar also revealed that everything is nice and positive between Juhi and Sachin, and in fact, they are great friends now. Samairra knows that she can talk and meet her father anytime she wants. Juhi Parmar also said that when all are in a happy space there is no scope of feeling that something is lacking. It is a reality and it does not bother Samairra and her any longer.

