Bigg Boss 13: Juhi Parmar Calls Out Fake Profiles Using Her Name

Television actor Juhi Parmar took to social media and shared her concern regarding fake profiles of her. The former Bigg Boss contestant revealed that netizens have been creating fake profiles with her name and sharing their opinions on current updates of the TV reality show.

Juhi Parmar calls out fake social media profiles

Juhi Parmar took to Twitter and clarified that she is not watching Bigg Boss 13. After Parmar called out netizens, she received many responses on her Tweet. The fans of Yeh Jeevan Hai actor expressed their gratitude to her for clarifying the confusion. The fake profiles had been creating immense chaos on social media.

Moreover, some of Juhi Parmar’s fans also questioned her for not watching Bigg Boss 13. The netizens find the family television reality show quite interesting. Some of them even called Bigg Boss season 13 the “best season ever”. Therefore, they also requested the actor to watch Bigg Boss 13. Here are the responses that Juhi Parmar received from fans:

A lot of Fake Profiles Out There On My Name Giving Opinions on Bigg Boss! Please know they are all fake and if I have to say something I will but not following the show this season and I'm not supporting or condemning anyone!

.#BiggBoss #BB13 #BiggBoss13 @BiggBoss — Juhi Parmar (@iamjuhiparmar) January 29, 2020

Thank you mam for coming up.

I hope now people will know about those fake ids. #KeepShiningSid — Sidhearts Forever (@SidheartsForev1) January 29, 2020

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 Written Update January 30 | Vikas, Sid & Others Breakdown During Task

Thank u maam 4 clearing it... u r clear as real #KeepShiningSid — Anil Sah (@AnilSah64631119) January 29, 2020

Thank u ma'am for clearing ur views..asim fans are doing this only for their evil starategy against sidharth..#KeepShiningSid — S.Raj❤❤sidhearts❤❤ (@sheetal0912) January 29, 2020

Thanks mam please clarify this because they are making fake narrative against Sid to defame him make some one else winner mam

Thanku very much 🙏#KeepShiningSid @BiggBoss @ColorsTV #AsliFans #BB13OnVoot — SAURABH SHUKLA🇮🇳 (@surgicalshaan) January 29, 2020

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill’s Brother Passes Stinging Comment On Paras Chhabra

Roger that mam. — Ashish Ali (@aliashish) January 29, 2020

Why are you not following the show.its best season ever.



#KeepShiningSid — Sanghmitra 💖SidHeart (@SanghmitraGau10) January 29, 2020

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Addressed As ‘Mrs Arhaan’ By Kashmera, Netizens Troll The Latter

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: 'Arhaan Khan Is Not My Type,' Rashami Desai Tells Devoleena

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.