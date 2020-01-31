Union Budget
Bigg Boss 13: Juhi Parmar Calls Out Fake Profiles Using Her Name

Television News

'Bigg Boss 13': Television actor Juhi Parmar calls out netizens who created fake profiles using her name and share their opinions on 'Bigg Boss 13' happenings.

bigg boss 13

Television actor Juhi Parmar took to social media and shared her concern regarding fake profiles of her. The former Bigg Boss contestant revealed that netizens have been creating fake profiles with her name and sharing their opinions on current updates of the TV reality show. 

Juhi Parmar calls out fake social media profiles  

Juhi Parmar took to Twitter and clarified that she is not watching Bigg Boss 13. After Parmar called out netizens, she received many responses on her Tweet. The fans of Yeh Jeevan Hai actor expressed their gratitude to her for clarifying the confusion. The fake profiles had been creating immense chaos on social media.

Moreover, some of Juhi Parmar’s fans also questioned her for not watching Bigg Boss 13. The netizens find the family television reality show quite interesting. Some of them even called Bigg Boss season 13 the “best season ever”. Therefore, they also requested the actor to watch Bigg Boss 13. Here are the responses that Juhi Parmar received from fans:

 

