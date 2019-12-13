Jumanji: The Next Level Post-credits Scene Teases A New Concept For Jumanji 3

Jumanji: The Next Level has been released today and the fans cannot get enough of the Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson-starrer. The makers of the film have experimented and added a post-credits scene to the film just like the MCU. The small scene is not exactly after the credits of the film but just appears during mid-credits. The scene is a continuity of the end of the film where Eddie has started working with Nora and the latter is happy to be back with Spencer & Co. and promising that they will “always forever” be there for each other. The makers of the film might have hinted at the third installment of the Jumanji franchise. Read more to know about the post-credits of Jumanji: The Next Level.

Jumanji: The Next Level Post-Credits scene

Major spoilers ahead for Jumanji: The Next Level!

The scene starts at Spencer's home, where a mechanic at his place to fix the central heating. Earlier in the film, Spencer was already complaining about the house being too cold because the central heating was not functioning. Then, Spencer's mom and the mechanic head into the basement to fix the machine, where the latter spots the broken Jumanji video game console which certainly gets him excited. The mechanic says that he’s a big gamer and heads toward the gaming console after being asked “maybe don't touch it” by Spencer’s mother. The scene takes an abrupt turn with a sudden cut to Spencer & Co. rushing out of Nora’s as they hear the Jumanji drumbeats and a flock of ostriches zips past them. Now there is a possibility that Jumanji: The Next Level, it will likely involve Spencer & Co. having to deal with threats in their environment also the film’s stars including Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, and Johnson could be seen in the next part of Jumanji.

