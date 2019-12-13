Jumanji: The Next Level Star Jack Black Clarifies Speculations Around His Early Retirement

Thomas Jacob Black, professionally known as Jack Black, is an American actor, singer, comedian, musician, songwriter and YouTuber. Best known for films like High Infidelity, School of Rock, and The Holiday, the actor began his career with small roles on primetime television. It was only in the year 2000 did he get his breakthrough role in the romantic comedy film High Infidelity. Jack Black has done over fifty films in his career and can be seen in Jumanji: The Next Level.

Rumours regarding his early retirement:

Before the release of his film Jumanji: The Next Level, the actor said in an interview with a leading entertainment portal that he enjoys the idea of early retirement. He further said that this might be his last movie as he does not like to stay away from his wife and kids. The actor has a rock duo called Tenacious D, about which he said that it will definitely be back and he will rock the world again.

When this interview with the media portal went live, speculations around his early retirement began and reactions from fans started coming in. Everyone was curious to know what the actor actually meant when he said he wants an early retirement. Jack Black is one of the most beloved supporting actors from Hollywood. He is cited as someone who can make viewers roar with laughter one moment and then break their hearts the next.

Rumours settled!

Post the release of Jumanji: The Next Level, fans grew more curious about the bit regarding Jack’s retirement. The fifty-year-old actor said on a video captured by paparazzi that the news about his retirement is fake and that he is only getting started. The news about him not quitting Hollywood came after the release of his latest film starring Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, and Kevin Hart.

