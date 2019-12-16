Jumanji: The Next Level Actor Karen Gillan Says She Accidentally Became An Action Star

Karen Gillan who was a part of Guardians of Galaxy claimed that she did not plan to become an action star. The actor of Jumanji: The Next Level, Karen Gillan said that she did not plan to become an action star and that it sort of happened.

Karen Gillan rose to fame after the movie, Doctor Who. Next, she was seen in Guardians of Galaxy as an expert alien warrior who beats up good guys and bad guys alike. She appeared in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle in 2017, as a suited video game character. And in the recent Jumanji franchise, she will be seen in a maroon crop top again.

Karen Gillan said she good positive responses on the first movie and had to raise the bar for this sequel. The movie Jumanji: The Next Level follows the life of original teenagers, Martha, fridge, Bethany and Spencer. The characters given to the actors in the first part remains the same in this part of the movie, too.

In a recent interview, Karen Gillan was asked a few questions regarding the action sequence in the film and the actor said that she had to use a double body in some movies but, she herself acted in most of the action sequence. She was then asked about Ruby’s dance fight in the movie to which she replied it was very difficult for her. She said she had to beat people up and there was music blasting from behind.

Karen Gillan was even asked what she felt when she read the script of Jumanji. The actor was asked what she felt to do a remake movie, to which the actor replied that at first, she did not want to do it because, growing up, Jumanji was everybody’s favourite movie and she didn’t want to ruin it. But when she read the script she did not give it a second thought and said yes immediately. Karen Gillan will also be seen in another action film, Gunpowder Milkshake which will release in 2020.

