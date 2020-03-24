Justin Bieber Loves Spending Time With Children And Here Is The Proof; Watch

Considered as one of the most dominant forces to influence the western music industry by fans, Justin Bieber has delivered a wide range of successful songs throughout his illustrious career. Apart from being known for his songs like Sorry and Baby, Justin Bieber is also known for his love for children, as the actor often keeps his fans updated with baby pictures and videos on his social media handles.

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber And Other Celebs Who Shook Up Things On Instagram This Week

Justin Bieber loves children, and here's the proof

As seen in the series of pictures shared by Justin Bieber, the singer with James Cordon can be seen dancing with different children in a dance studio. While Justin is seen in a sleeveless jersey, James Cordon is seen all geared up, with his blue sweat-shirt and a sweatband on his forehead. Take a look:

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber And Other Celebs Who Shook Up Things On Instagram This Week

As seen in the video shared by Justin Bieber, a little girl can be seen dancing, following a particular rhythm. With the unmissable video shared, Justin wrote: “But now this is how I'm feelin”. Take a look:

Also Read | Justin Bieber Reveals That He Uses THIS Technique To Live A Stress-free Life

In this video, Justin Bieber has captured a little boy expressing his love for the singer. As seen in the video, the boy says, ‘I Love you Justin Bieber and my favourite song is Changes”. Later in the video, the singer puts on Changes song, to which the child grooves. With the video shared, Justin wrote, “Love u bud :)”

Justin Bieber, who often shares pictures with his little sisters on Instagram, recently shared a TikTok video, in which the singer’s sisters can be seen performing to one of his chartbusters. With the video shared, Justin Bieber requested his fans to follow his sisters on TikTok. Take a look:

Also Read | Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Show Their Style In A TikTok Dance Video; Watch Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.