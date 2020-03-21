Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber And Other Celebs Who Shook Up Things On Instagram This Week

Most of the celebrities from the entertainment industry are currently self-quarantining in their homes amid the Coronavirus outbreak. Numerous film releases and production have been put on halt until the situation gets better.

However, celebrities are not keeping calm and have been keeping themselves very busy by posting several photos and videos on social media. Here are the top Instagram posts of what all went down in Hollywood this week.

Top Instagram posts of Hollywood celebrities this week

1. Jennifer Lopez and Justin Bieber create TikTok dance video amid self-quarantining

Jennifer Lopez along with her fiancée Alex Rodriguez and their children recently created a TikTok dance video and fans cannot stop gushing about it. They are seen grooving to the tunes of Wiz Khalifa’s 2017 song, Something New and the entire family lined up behind each. The dance train ended with Jennifer Lopez who looks mesmerising even with zero makeup.

On the other hand, Justin Bieber and his wife are currently spending some time together at their home in Canada. The singer recently shared a video of them dancing to the tunes of ZaeHD & CEO’s Cookie Shop. The couple looked like they were having loads of fun as Justin Bieber tried to lip-sync to the lyrics of the song.

2. Hasan Minhaj welcomes a baby boy

Hasan Minhaj took to social media a few days ago to share with his fans he welcomed a baby boy with his wife, Beena Patel. In the caption, the comedian even added that the birth of his son is a beautiful moment amid all the Coronavirus chaos surrounding the world. This the second child that Hasan Minhaj and Beena Patel have welcomed to their family as the duo already has a daughter.

3. Noah Centineo shares his phone number

Noah Centineo of To All the Boys I've Loved Before fame recently took to social media to reveal that he wishes to connect with his fans. However, the actor took the initiative a notch higher and shared his phone number. He revealed that he bought a new phone just to text his fans.

