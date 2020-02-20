The Debate
Justin Bieber Reveals That He Uses THIS Technique To Live A Stress-free Life

Recently, Justin Bieber, who is famous for his songs like Baby and Yummy, revealed that he uses a lesser-known technique to release his stress. Read the details

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Considered as one of the most dominant forces to influence the western music industry by fans, Justin Bieber has delivered a wide range of successful songs throughout his illustrious career. Apart from being known for his songs like Sorry and Baby, Justin Bieber is also known for his witty interviews and transparent personality. Recently, the singer spilt some beans on how he manages stress. Here are the details.

Justin Bieber's technique to release stress

It seems like Hollywood singer, Justin Bieber is leaving no stone unturned to live a stress-free life, as the singer spilt some beans on his techniques of managing stress. In conversation with a leading daily, Justin Bieber spoke about his new album and the changing era of the western music industry.

On being asked about his method of managing stress, Justin Bieber revealed that the singer relies on the Havening massage technique to relax when life throws difficult situations at him. Justin admitted that he used the Havening technique when he started feeling anxious during a crowd scene on the set of his music video for his single Yummy. Bieber's health coach Dr Buzz Mingin, who had accompanied the singer at the interview, revealed that Havening is a psychosensory technique that raises the happy chemicals in your brain on demand.

(Promo Image: Justin Bieber Instagram)

 

 

