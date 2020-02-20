Justin Bieber Reveals That He Uses THIS Technique To Live A Stress-free Life

Considered as one of the most dominant forces to influence the western music industry by fans, Justin Bieber has delivered a wide range of successful songs throughout his illustrious career. Apart from being known for his songs like Sorry and Baby, Justin Bieber is also known for his witty interviews and transparent personality. Recently, the singer spilt some beans on how he manages stress. Here are the details.

Also Read | Taylor Swift's '1989' Album Stunned Her Fans With THESE Iconic Lyrics

Justin Bieber's technique to release stress

It seems like Hollywood singer, Justin Bieber is leaving no stone unturned to live a stress-free life, as the singer spilt some beans on his techniques of managing stress. In conversation with a leading daily, Justin Bieber spoke about his new album and the changing era of the western music industry.

Also Read | Taylor Swift's Father Fights Off A Burglar To Protect His 4 Million Dollar Penthouse

On being asked about his method of managing stress, Justin Bieber revealed that the singer relies on the Havening massage technique to relax when life throws difficult situations at him. Justin admitted that he used the Havening technique when he started feeling anxious during a crowd scene on the set of his music video for his single Yummy. Bieber's health coach Dr Buzz Mingin, who had accompanied the singer at the interview, revealed that Havening is a psychosensory technique that raises the happy chemicals in your brain on demand.

Also Read | Taylor Swift Can Look Perfect In Any Hairstyle - From Bangs To Braids; See Pics

Appreciate all of you so much for showing love to #CHANGES. Means a lot to me to share something so honest after all this time. Hope it helps. Thanks. https://t.co/ovrdEhwGGn pic.twitter.com/eKGmU0cHj0 — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) February 16, 2020

Also Read | Taylor Swift Can Look Perfect In Any Hairstyle - From Bangs To Braids; See Pics

(Promo Image: Justin Bieber Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.