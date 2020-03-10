NCP Breaks Silence On Scindia's Resignation From Congress; Levels 'power' Allegation

As Jyotiraditya Scindia, former Union minister and four-time lawmaker, resigned from Congress after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister, and NCP leader Nawab Malik said, "The way Jyotiraditya Scindia has defected from Congress Party, clearly seems like Scindia cannot live without the power."

Read: Scindia's Aunt Yashodhara Raje Played A Major Role In Resignation Decision: Sources

Speaking to Republic TV, Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik said, “The way BJP is playing in the state of Madhya Pradesh proves that BJP cannot stay without the power. At any cost the BJP wants to come into power. The way offer has been given to Jyotiaditya Scindia, I think there is some kind of a deal made between two, and that's why he’s defected from the Congress party.”

'Offer made by BJP to Scindia'

Further, he said, "The way his supporters are saying that Jyotiraditya Scindia was not given good treatment by the Congress Party, they have to understand that Congress has given him many opportunities. He’s been made Minister in the Centre. He’s been given the responsibility of State Presidentship. And now the way Scindia has taken the decision clearly indicates that some offer has been given by the BJP to Jyotiaditya Scindia. Soon people will get to know the truth."

Read: Hammerblow: 19 Congress Madhya Pradesh MLAs Tender Resignations After Scindia Quits Party

Speaking over its impact on Maharashtra’s political fate, Nawab Malik said, “In Maharashtra, we have a good number. The three-party alliance is very much there in the state of Maharashtra and nothing can happen in the state of Maharashtra. Many of MLAs that have the background of Congress and NCP want to leave the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) but we have not decided. We have enough numbers and don’t want to play any defection game. We will continue in the state of Maharashtra, which will last for five years. After that people itself will want this type of government in the state of Maharashtra”.

After the political chaos in Madhya Pradesh, BJP's Subramanian Swamy had predicted that 'Hindutva would reign united' in Maharashtra soon.

Read: SCOOP: Jyotiraditya Scindia To Join BJP & be Named RS Candidate; MP Floor Test On March 16

Read: BJP Summons All Madhya Pradesh MLAs To Bhopal Amidst Speculation Of A No-confidence Motion