Congress Admits Hard Time For MP Govt Post Scindia's Exit, Calls The Crisis 'temporary'

Reacting to Jyotiraditya Scindia's resignation from Congress paving the way to the collapse of Madhya Pradesh government, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari has acknowledged that the party is having a hard time in the State adding further that it is a temporary phase for the party.

"A problem on Madhya Pradesh government. I am hopeful that like always, Congress will be back to power. Party has seen such times before, this is not the first, it is a temporary phase," said Tiwari.

After two days of heavy political drama, the former Guna MP formally submitted his resignation to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, after all talks of mediation failed. Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party soon after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence along with former BJP party chief Amit Shah. Moreover, 20 MLAs who support him have also tendered their resignations from their Bengaluru resorts - where they have been holed up for the past few days. As per reports, Scindia has been miffed about not being elected CM and not being elected as Madhya Pradesh Congress chief - both of which were given to Nath.

Scindia on Tuesday morning shared a photograph of the resignation letter sent to party chief Sonia Gandhi. In his letter, Scindia mentioned that his dissatisfaction had built up in the past one year. He wrote to Sonia Gandhi, "As you well know, this path that has been drawing itself out over the last year."

To join BJP?

After tendering his resignation, sources told Republic that the former Congress leader Scindia is expected to join the BJP at 6 PM on Tuesday at the party headquarters. Furthermore, it was also reported that in the evening, BJP's Central Election Commission (CEC) will also announce Scindia as a Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh.

