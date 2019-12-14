Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: Fashion Trends We Still Borrow From Poo's Book

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham completes 18 years in Bollywood today. The movie released in December 2001. When we look back at this iconic movie, one thing that will certainly give us a nostalgic feeling is the character of Poo. From her fashionable looks to her amazing dialogues, Poo has given us a lot to remember. Poo's fashion trends are still iconic and followed even today. From nude lips to crop tops — Poo's fashion consists of all of it. Here are some of the styles from Poo's fashion that are still iconic.

Crop tops

Crop tops are commonly styled with high-waist or mid-waist pants or skirts. Poo pulled off this amazing trend in the movie quite effortlessly. Be it deep back crop top or one-sided sequin crop tops — she styled it all.

Nude Lips

When it comes to makeup, retro cinema or even early 2000s has seen glammed bold makeup in movies. The nude lip trend was taken forward by Poo and she flawlessly pulled it off with nude lip liners and lip-gloss.

Also Read| Bachchan family's Raksha Bandhan splendour will remind you of 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', see pictures

Fur collars

Fur collars and fur scarves were those iconic trends that were first introduced by Poo. She carried it off with skirts and crop tops and even with her best party outfits. She also pulled off fur collar blazers and coats that are a major fashion trend even today.

Also Read| Sholay To Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham; Bollywood Classic Movies That Are A Must-watch

Chokers

Chokers are basically accessories that are worn to spice up any outfit. Poo pulled off chokers quite effortlessly with her different college outfits. One of her best was a yellow-coloured flower choker that she carried with an off-shoulder top.

Also Read| 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' Turns 18: The Best 'desi Mom' Moments Of Kajol's Character

Animal Print

Animal prints are a big trend today. From leopard to cheetah prints, there are many different kinds of prints that are emerging as a fashion trend today. Poo pulled off with this fashion trend quite effortlessly with her animal printed jackets.

Also Read| Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Completes 18 Years: Here Are Some Hilarious Memes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.