Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Completes 18 Years: Here Are Some Hilarious Memes

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is one of the most iconic films in the industry. The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, with Rani Mukerji in a special appearance. The movie is a family drama film that won many hearts. Released on December 14, 2001, the film has completed 18 years today. Check out some of the hilarious memes made on it.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham memes

The scene where big Pooja is doing is one of the most popular memes. Rahul arrives from a helicopter and his mother (Jaya Bachchan) gets to know that he is there just because of his presences. There are various memes made on that scene.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

The plot of the shows the billionaire family, Raichands’. After marrying a poor woman, rich Rahul is disowned by his father and moves to London to build a new life. Years later, his now grown-up little brother Rohan embarks on a mission to bring Rahul back home and reunite the family again. The film received immense appreciation from the audiences. The movie got a verdict of a blockbuster and performed extremely in India as well as overseas.

