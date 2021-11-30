'Kabir Singh' Actor Nikita Dutta Shares 'traumatic' Encounter With Two Bikers On Street

Actor Nikita Dutta, known for playing various lead roles in television shows and films, recently shared a traumatic experience she had on the streets of Mumbai. The actor revealed her phone was snatched while she was walking on the streets of Bandra, Mumbai. Sharing her experience, the Kabir Singh actor tried to raise awareness among people and also thanked those who helped her.

Taking to her social media handles, Nikita Dutta shared the entire incident and revealed she had a rough 24 hours. The actor wrote, "Sharing a torrid experience I had yesterday which was very dramatic and has given me a rough 24 hours. I was walking on the 14th road in Bandra around 7:45 pm in the evening. Two men came on a bike from behind, tapped me on my head which suddenly disoriented me for a moment and the pillion rider snatched my phone from my hand. They were on the move when they did this. So before I could react they fled away." The Big Bull star further mentioned the incident left her in a state of shock. She could not react for a few seconds. By the time she gathered herself back, the snatchers zipped away.

Nikita Dutta revealed she received support from the walkers on the street. She penned, "The walkers nearby were sweet enough to rush for help. A kind man on a two wheeler even tried to follow them after hearing me yell for help but was in vain in keeping track as they drove rashly and just got away in no time." "With all the helplessness and rage I felt in that instance it almost gave me a panic attack," added Nikita. Nikita Dutta further extended her gratitude to those who came to help. She announced she had done all necessary formalities. At last, Nikita hoped such a thing never happens with anyone else and lose their hard-earned money.

Nikita Dutta films

Nikita Dutta began her career in 2012 after becoming a finalist of Femina Miss India. She made her Bollywood debut with Lekar Hum Deewana Dil. The actor has also worked in Kabir Singh and The Big Bull. The actor was last seen in Emraan Hashmi's Dybbuk.

Image: Instagram/@nikifying