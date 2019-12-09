Kabir Singh: Kiara Advani Has A Special Surprise In Store For Her Fans, Says 'I'm Excited'

Kabir Singh was one of the surpise packages of this year. Being the remake of a popular Telugu film Arjun Reddy, the movie was always expected to do well, but it turning out to be a blockbuster was something not many people expected. Apart from the love story and the performances, a major factor for the movie being the second-highest grosser of this year was the super success of its music album. Almost each and every track of the movie was a chartbuster. But the biggest chartbuster of the album was Bekhayali, that attained a huge fan following. The track already has two versions, but it is set to have another version, this time in the voice of the lead actor Kiara Advani. The actor, who played the role of Preeti in the movie, has recorded an acoustic version of the track.

As per a report in a tabloid, Kiara Advani recorded the acoustic version of Bekhayali as a part of her act for an awards show. The actor termed herself as a ‘bathroom singer’ in the interview with the tabloid. The idea was Kiara's, she stated, as she decided to give a ‘personal touch’ to her performance that would see her perform on songs from Kabir Singh. She then told the organisers she was up to it, when they confirmed if she was sure. Kiara revealed that within 15 minutes, all of this was decided, after which they rushed to a recording studio. The Good Newwz star informed that the track has come out well, and she was ‘excited’ to see the response from her fans.

Kiara Advani joins the list of female actors who has recorded songs for their films. This includes Alia Bhatt, who has done so for movies like Dulhania franchise, Dear Zindagi and Udta Punjab. For the unversed, Kiara’s real name is Alia, so she is also following the footsteps of her namesake, and others like Shraddha Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

Bekhayali

Bekhayali has been composed by Sachet-Parampara and the original was rendered by Sachet Tandon. There is also another version crooned by Arijit Singh in the album. It is not clear yet if Kiara’s version too will be added to the album or only be used for the event.

