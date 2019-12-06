'Kabir Singh'-like Video Leaves Celebs Unhappy, Onir Says, 'This Is Disturbing'

TikTok has become extremely popular among the youth today, but the misuse of it had not gone unnoticed. The platform had also been banned by India for content related to child pornography in April. The social media app was reinstated, but it seems some of the content has not pleased Bollywood stars. A recent video of youngsters, similar to the plot of Kabir Singh, where the man ill-treats his lover, left celebrities like Onir and Kubbra Sait unhappy. Calling it ‘disturbing’, they demanded that the platform be more ‘accountable.’

READ: Viral TikTok Video Has Multiple Dramatic Plot Twists; Is Considered At Par With Godfather

Onir recently reacted to a Twitter user posting a video of a young couple on TikTok. The video features the boy slapping the girl and pushing her down, but she gets up and holds his hand like nothing had happened, and they smilingly walk ahead. The track that plays in the background is ‘Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga’ (I will still love you) from Half Girlfriend. The user demanded that India banns TitTok again, and responding to it, the I Am director wrote “This is disturbing and @TikTok_INneeds to be accountable for what the platform is allowing. Not cool”. Sacred Games star Kubbra Sait too seemed helpless, as she replied to his post, ‘Bola tha Maine.’ (I had told you).

This is disturbing and @TikTok_IN needs to be accountable for what the platform is allowing. not cool @TikTok_IN https://t.co/zzZMkxwUZo — Onir (@IamOnir) December 5, 2019

Bola tha Maine. — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) December 5, 2019

READ: US Man Takes Over Daughter 's Instagram, TikTok Accounts To Teach Her A Lesson

Kabir Singh/Arjun Reddy

The theme of toxic masculinity is being called out in the film industry after the release of Kabir Singh earlier this year. The plot of the movie revolves around the protagonist who hits his lover, but she loves him despite of it. The movie is the second-highest grossing film of this year, earning close to Rs 290 crore at the domestic box office.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director of Arjun Reddy, the movie that Kabir Singh is a remake of, and its lead actor Vijay Deverakonda had faced criticism for the plot of the movie as well. Vanga was called out for his tweet to express grief over the murder and rape of Disha. He had then written, “FEAR is the only factor which can change things radically in a society and FEAR should be the new rule. Brutal sentence will set an example. Now every girl in the country needs a firm guarantee.”

Director Vikramaditya Motwane and Sona Mohapatra had slammed him for it. Sona had responded, “Would also help if you did your job better.Stop making films where you glorify sexist behaviour, misogyny & violence against women. Films like #KabirSingh aka #ArjunReddy where you ride on male toxicity for commercial gain. Maybe use your ‘virtue signalling’ in your work?” Motwane had written, “Will that FEAR stop them from slapping her?” Malayalam actor Parvathy too had made headlines for bashing Arjun Reddy in front of Vijay Deverakonda at a recent event. She had called out the movie for the glorification of toxic masculinity.

READ: Tiktok's Chair Challenge Can Be Completed Only By Women, Video Gets Over Million Views

READ: Video App TikTok Unblocks Teen Who Posted On China’s Muslims

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.