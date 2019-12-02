Vikramaditya Motwane Blasts Sandeep Vanga Over Hyderabad Case, Uses Kabir Singh Reference

After Sona Mohapatra, director Vikramaditya Motwane slammed filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga over his comment on Hyderabad's horrific rape and murder case. "FEAR is the only factor which can change things radically in a society and FEAR should be the new rule. Brutal sentence will set an example. Now every girl in the country needs a firm guarantee. I request @warangalpolice to come into wrote on his Twitter handle. Responding to him, Vikramaditya Motwane used Kabir Singh reference and slammed Vanga.

"Will that FEAR stop them from slapping her?," wrote Motwane. For those unaware, in a recent interview with a portal, Vanga had termed the criticism for the film as ‘pseudo’ and ‘bizarre’. He then said that if the lovers don’t have the liberty to slap each other, there was no emotion of love.

Addressing the press on Friday evening, the Cyberabad Police provided details of the horrific murder of 27-year old doctor from Hyderabad. Confirming that the doctor was gang-raped, the Cyberabad Police said that it was pre-planned. The Cyberabad Police also confirmed that four accused have been arrested and that they will refer the case to fast track courts for speedy justice. On charges by NCW and victim's family that the Police did not register a complaint on time and allegedly said that the girl might have eloped, Police said investigation on the same is on.

The Police said: "Four people saw the victim parking her vehicle near the toll plaza at 6 PM on 27 Nov, and while consuming alcohol they discussed the lady and had hatched a plan to commit the crime." The Police added that the four accused has been arrested. "Based on the confession of the accused and the evidence collected, it is revealed that the following four persons were involved in the crime: Mohammed Areed, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen, Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu."

