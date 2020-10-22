Kader Khan Birth Anniversary: Take A Look At Best Comic Scenes Of Late Actor

Kader Khan's fans are celebrating his birth anniversary today. Born on October 22, 1937, Kader Khan has been a part of over 300 movies. Some of his famous movies are - Aankhen, Taqdeerwala, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Dulhe Raja, Coolie No. 1, Saajan Chale Sasural, Sooryavansham, Judaai, Aunty No. 1 and many such more. On this special occasion, take a look at a few of his comic scenes.

Kader Khan's comedy videos

Aankhen

Aankhen is a 1993 film which was directed by David Dhawan and written by Anees Bazmee. The film cast Govinda, Chunky Pandey and Khander Khan in the lead. Khader Khan was seen in a dual role in the film. In this particular clip, fans can see a monkey acting as a butler and waking up Kader by putting his finger in hot tea. The actor wakes up in agony and gets angry on the monkey. The clip has many other funny instances of Kader Khan.

Taqdeerwala

Taqdeerwala is a film produced by D. Rama Naidu. The film came out in 1995 and stars Venkatesh as Suraj, Raveena Tandon as Lilly, Kader Khan as Yamraaj and Asrani as Chitragupt. In this funny scene, Kader is dressed as Yamraj, the God of Death eating an ice-cream.

Main Khiladi Tu Anari

The film was directed by Sameer Malkan cast Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles. The film became quite popular. In this funny scene, Shilpa Shetty's character is seen bickering with Kader Khan's character who is a cop. The scene is so funny that even Shilpa is seen breaking character to laugh on Kader's performance.

Dulhe Raja

Dulhe Raja is a 1998 film. The film cast Govinda, Raveena Tandon, Kader Khan, Johnny Lever, Prem Chopra and Asrani in the lead roles. In this comic scene, fans see two great comics - Kader Khan and Jhonny Lever go at it. The two have a fun argument over food and other topics that makes Govinda laugh.

Coolie No. 1

The 1995 film was directed by David Dhawan and written by Rumi Jaffery and Kader Khan. It had Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, Kader Khan and Sadashiv Amrapurkar in the lead roles. In this fun scene, Kader Khan introduces himself as the father of the girl and meets a pandit who has come to talk about their marriage. This serious yet funny dad makes everyone giggle as they watch the scene.

Image: @cinemaajkal

