Imran Khan's Net Worth: Check How Well Off The 'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na' Star Is Today

Imran Khan began his acting career as a child artist after he was roped in for the movies, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. His first breakthrough performance was in the film titled Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, alongside Genelia Deshmukh. Ever since then, the actor has been a part of several movies. Here's a quick look at Imran Khan's net worth:

Imran Khan's net worth

As per a report by starsunfolded.com, Imran khan's net worth is approximately Rs 100 crore ($15 million). Imran Khan's income is apprehensive of his appearances in movies. In 2015, Imran was the face of Filmfare magazine's cover, with Kangana Ranaut.

Also Read | Rana Daggubati Shares Artwork Featuring Chiranjeevi, Calls Him 'megastar'

Imran Khan's movies

Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na yet remains fresh in the hearts of fans. The songs from the movie titled Kabhi Kabhi Aditi and Kahi Toh Hogi Woh remain evergreen. In 2008, he was roped in for the movie, Kidnap.

After this, Khan did back to back films like Luck, I Hate Luv Storys, Jhootha Hi Sahi, Break Ke Baad, and others. His movie titled Delhi Belly in 2011 received a great response from the audience. Imran Khan's movies like Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, Bombay Talkies, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara!, garnered mixed reviews from fans.

Also Read | Neena Gupta Gives Peek Into Her 'morning Riyaz In Mountains', Masaba Gupta Takes A Fun Dig

He was last seen in the 2015 flick Katti Batti, alongside Kangana Ranaut. In 2018, he debuted as a director and created a short film titled Mission Mars: Keep Walking India, which is based on India’s Mangalyaan mission in 2014. The film features Abhishek Saha, Prakash Belawadi and Sonali Sachdev in lead roles.

Also Read | Imran Khan’s Estranged Wife Avantika Malik Says 'Marriage Is Hard. Divorce Is Hard'

Imran Khan and Avantika Malik

Imran Khan and Avantika Malik tied the knot in 2011 and have a daughter Imara. However, the couple did not post any pictures together lately and reports about the duo's split have often surfaced on the internet. Imran last shared a photo with Avantika in 2017.

On October 21, the couple hit the headlines after Avantika shared a cryptic post on 'marriage'. She reposted a message from an author, Devon Brough, and called it a 'truth bomb'. "Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard", read the first three statements on the post. Take a look below.

Also Read | Kim Kardashian Admits Making More Money On Social Media Than Doing 'KUWTK' Season

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.