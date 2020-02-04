'Kaithi' Joins The Bandwagon Of Tamil Remakes In Bollywood, Following 'RX100' And 'Jersey'

The South Indian film industry is known to produce some of the best films over the years. For a while now, Bollywood has taken inspiration from south films and have even made several remakes. The most recent hit Kabir Singh was an official remake of Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Devarkonda. Bollywood is yet again coming with another south remake and this time for the film Kaithi.

Kaithi joins the bandwagon of Tamil remakes in Bollywood

Besides Kaithi, Jersey and RX100 too are scheduled to have Bollywood remakes. According to reports on an entertainment portal, Reliance Entertainment has joined hands with S.R. Prakashbasu and S.R. Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures to produce the remake of Kaithi. Kaithi was a huge 2019 blockbuster and caught everyone's attention with its immersive story.

The makers told the entertainment portal that Kaithi is a film with no heroine or songs but there will be an abundance of action throughout the film. The film in south released on Diwali and became a massive box office hit. The film was also deemed fit for family audiences, which was also a key factor for its success. The original makers expressed their gratitude and excitement to be working with Bollywood. They also mentioned that the high octane film will surely entertain audiences.

Kaithi starred Karthi in the lead role and was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film also starred Narain and Dheena in key roles. The Bollywood remake of the film has yet to finalise a title and the cast for this film. Other films such as Jersey and RX100 too will be seen having remakes in Bollywood. Fans of both the cinema space have been delighted to watch the transition and are eager to watch their Tamil hits in Bollywood.

