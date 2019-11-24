Nagarjuna Clears The Air After Rumours Of I-T Raids On Him, Other Tollywood Stars Surface

In January this year, Income-Tax raids in Sandalwood had taken the film industry by storm. Ten months later, it is Tollywood that is at the receiving end. Renowned Telugu film production banner Ramanaidu Studio, owned by the Daggubati family, and Nani have been ‘raided’, as per latest reports. Nagarjuna, another well-known name in the industry, too has got embroiled in the row. He, however, clarified that there were no truth to raids being carried out on him or his offices. The Telugu superstar said that his well-wishers were contacting him to know about the raids, but it was ‘news’ to him.

READ: IT Raids Being Carried Out In Ramanaidu Studios & Offices Of Suresh Productions

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Nagarjuna wrote, “Quite a few of my friends Have been calling me and asking me if I had raid from the income tax department!! This is news to me no such raid has happened on me or my offices. FYI”. (sic)

Here's the tweet:

A few days ago, reports of I-T raids at the Daggubati Studios in Hyderabad had surfaced. The raids have been conducted over alleged tax evasion. Baahubali star Rana Daggubati's father Suresh Babu is connected to the banner. It was then reported that the latter was not in India. Rana Daggubati, meanwhile, featured in the Bollywood hit Housefull 4 last month. He had played a monstrous character in one of the tracks of the comedy.

Nani, known for hits like SS Rajamouli’s Eega and Jersey, too has been in the centre of the row. Reports claim that there were raids at his office too. These celebrities, however, have not responded to the controversy yet. Like Nani, Kolar Gold Fields KGF star Yash was linked to the controversial raids in Sandalwood earlier this year. He had then claimed that he was not afraid of it since he had not done anything wrong.

READ:Brahmastra: Akkineni Nagarjuna To Play This Role In Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt-starrer?

READ:Mission Mangal: Akshay Kumar Recites Telugu Poem As Nagarjuna Shares Promo, Taapsee Pannu Ecstatic

Nagarjuna, meanwhile, was recently in the news for the Akkineni Nagaswara Rao Awards, an annual felicitation event held in the memory of his late actor-producer father. Almost all members of the family, including Amala Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni were present at the event. Rekha and Sridevi were honoured at the event, while Chiranjeevi was among the stars who graced the event. On the professional front, Nagarjuna is set to return to Bollywood with Brahmastra next year.

READ:Lok Sabha Elections 2019: As PM Modi Achieves Historic Victory, Mohanlal, Nagarjuna, Mahesh Babu, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Others Convey Best Wishes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.