Kajal Aggarwal & Gautam Kitchlu's Maldives Honeymoon Pictures Will Take Your Breath Away

Kajal Aggarwal's Maldivian honeymoon with husband Gautam Kitchlu is beyond beautiful and a proof of that are the latest 'blue-themed' pictures shared by the actor. "My heart feels so happy and free, everytime I visit this beautiful country," Kajal wrote as she shared stunning pictures with blue-sea backdrop.

While Kajal dressed in a blue outfit, husband Gautam kept it casual in jeans and grey shirt. "Partner in everything," Kajal captioned one of the pictures.

In an interview with an online portal, Kajal Aggarwal shared her thoughts regarding changing her surname and getting used to being called ‘Mrs Kitchlu’. She said that it is wonderful, but she is still acclimatising. The actor added that she is getting used to being called Mrs Kitchlu. Furthermore, Kajal mentioned that she loves the sound of it. She added that it’s a whole new phase of her life and she is still adapting to it.

Kajal further added that she feels like if she has worked all her life to get to a certain level, she needs to maintain that. The actor said that this is her identity and she would like to continue with this. Kajal Aggarwal ended her conversation by saying that she feels if she is going to continue her discretionary powers over the judgements of people, she will not allow other people’s opinions to dictate how she lives.

