Kajal Aggarwal's Wedding Theme Was Drawn From Diverse Cultural References Of The Couple

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu had an elegant wedding and the pictures of the same have been doing the rounds on social media. The actor was seen donning beautiful outfits on all her wedding functions which was an amalgamation of two cultures of the bride and groom. Read on to know what was the idea and theme of Kajal Aggarwal’s wedding.

Kajal Aggarwal's wedding theme

Ambika Gupta, a luxe wedding designer from South-India behind The A-Cube Project, was chosen by actor Kajal Aggarwal’s family to create a bespoke wedding experience. The theme of Kajal Aggarwal’s wedding was decided by keeping in mind the personality and beliefs of the actor. The wedding planner, Ambika, revealed that “Not a flashy person herself, Kajal wanted her wedding to be understated but elegant. Keeping that in mind and noticing their roots in the respective cultural legacies that she and her husband share, I came up with the complete idea. During the question-answer round Gautam told me that he is from Kashmir and hence I came up with the 'Kashmir to Kanyakumari' theme and we brought it all to life in just over 35 days”.

Read Also | 'The Good Place' Filming Location: List Of Locations In LA Where This Show Was Shot

Read Also | Megan Fox Thinks Film 'Jennifer's Body' Failed At The Box Office Due To Her Public Image

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu wedding reflected the two cultures

The wedding planner drew from diverse cultural references and ideated as well as designed the ambience of 'Brijwasi Krishna bagh', a Radha and Krishna themed Puja at Kajal’s home. There the divine bond of the eternal couple was depicted against a pastoral backdrop evoking Vrindavan with swings, a floral arch dotted with peonies in shades of pink, stunning origami birds and brass bells hanging from a tree, complemented with peacock feathers, flutes and floral details.

The Haldi and Mehendi ceremony was celebrated at Soufflé S’il Vous Plaît, a tropical French bistro at Churchgate, Mumbai. The venue was, however, transformed into a Kitsch Mandi as a tribute to the artisans of India who have been hit hard by the onset of COVID-19. For the ceremonies, Kajal wore a specially handcrafted weave by Madhuraya creations, which is an initiative to support weavers and revive traditional crafts.

The actor has a soft spot for the unsung weavers of India and her wedding was the perfect opportunity to give back to them in some way, revealed Ambika. The actor has always urged her fans and followers to support small businesses, she walked the talk and urged us to convert the French ambience into an authentic artisanal experience.

Ambika further revealed, “We curated & designed a backdrop made of 'Pettis,' or traditional contraptions used by coconut tree climbers. Handmade with love by tree climbers of Kadamba Vanam farms in Parmenkenni, Tamil Nadu and hand-painted by local artists, we bought them from the farmers itself & that was a beautiful way to support the farmers in these hard times. Other aspects that drew attention too were the Kutch workmanship in furnishings, traditional dry palm weaves all round, also a Chettinad console and brass pots with banana leaves”.

Read Also | New On Disney Plus In October 2020: What Is New On Disney Plus Hotstar?

Read Also | 'Hocus Pocus' Cast To Reunite For A Fundraising Event For NYRP; Details Here

With inputs from PR

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.