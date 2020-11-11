Kajal Aggarwal's Wedding: Nisha Aggarwal Posts A Throwback From The Wedding Ceremony

Nisha Aggarwal recently took to Instagram to share a throwback picture from Kajal Aggarwal's wedding. In the post, fans can spot both Kajal and Nisha hugging and Nisha also added a lovely caption with her post. Take a look at her post and see how fans reacted to the same:

Nisha Aggarwal's Instagram update

In the post, fans can see Kajal sporting a red dress with a white dupatta. She is also sporting some golden jewellery and light make-up. Nisha is holding on to Kajal and Nisha is seen sporting a pink, red and green saree. Both the girls look delighted and Nisha mentioned in the caption how much she missed the wedding. Her caption read - 'I am still reminiscing the entire wedding, I feel like it’s not over yet ;)' (sic).

Many fans liked and commented on the post. Most fans mentioned that both the girls looked quite beautiful. Other fans added that they would love to see more pictures of the two. Take a look at the comments:

Pic Credit: Nisha Aggarwal's Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu got married to each other on October 30, 2020. Kajal Aggarwal's husband is a businessman and currently the two are enjoying their honeymoon in the Maldives. The couple has also posted many pictures from the island country. Take a look:

In this post, fans can spot Kajal's feet and a view of the ocean. The post was captioned 'My Beach essentials' and fans could also spot a cap and sunglasses. Many fans thought the post was quite aesthetic.

In another post, Kajal could be spotted with her husband near the ocean. Kajal sported a red dress and Gautam was seen in a white t-shirt and brown pants. Many fans added that the couple looked great with each other and hoped they stayed the same throughout their lives. Take a look:

In another post, fans could spot the picture of just the actor. She was seen sporting a lovely long red dress. She was also seen wearing her sunglasses and hat. Take a look:

