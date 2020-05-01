Kajal Aggarwal's Best Moments As Shanvi From Jr. N.T. Rama Rao Starrer 'Temper'

Kajal Aggarwal is a well-known face in the South Indian film industry. The actor has also worked in several Bollywood films. With her impeccable acting skills, she has managed to make her name in the industry. The Singham actor made her debut with Ravi Teja's Lakshmi Kalyanam in the year 2007. Kajal made her Bollywood debut with the film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na... in 2004 and has never looked back. Some of her memorable works include movies like Magadheera, Arya 2, Yevadu, Special 26, Do Lafzon Ki Kahani and many more. Temper is one such Kajal Aggarwal movie, which is still remembered by her fans. Take a look at some of the best scenes of Kajal Aggarwal from the film Temper.

Kajal Aggarwal best moments from Temper

In this scene, Jr NTR is seen flirting with Kajal who is spending some good time at the seashore with her pet macaw. He starts flirting with funny dialogues. He also asks how she knows that the bird is Mr and not Miss. Later, he also takes some pictures of Kajal Aggarwal with her pet and introduces himself as sub-inspector and promise her to meet soon.

ALSO READ: Kajal Aggarwal's Vacation Pictures From Maldives Will Make You Yearn For A Holiday

In this scene, Jr NTR comes to meet Kajal on her birthday and asks what she wants. Kajal demands a surprise from him for her birthday present. But he says that he does not know choices of girls and what if she did not like his gift. She tells him that she does not need anything now. However, she requests him to not ride in police jeep at least for the day and instead demands for a bike ride. The hero somehow manages to have a bike at an instant and the couple visits the beach.

While they were celebrating a birthday, a few goons kidnap Kajal Aggarwal. Here come the fighting scenes with goons and Jr NTR. The head of the goons comes and say that they mistakenly kidnap her instead of some other girl. He saves her from them and says that she is her life and he won’t let anyone affect by someone. The scene is a must-watch as it depicts true love between the characters.

ALSO READ: Kajal Aggarwal's Bollywood Films That All Her Fans Must Watch

ALSO READ: Kajal Aggarwal Shares A Sad Story Of A Cab Driver's Life Affected Due To Coronavirus

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.